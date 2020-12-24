SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) were down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $118.48 and last traded at $118.79. Approximately 1,206 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 2,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.38.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.24 and its 200 day moving average is $105.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLU. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 411.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the second quarter valued at about $242,000.

