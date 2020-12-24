Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on SEPJF. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Spectris from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Spectris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEPJF opened at $38.11 on Thursday. Spectris has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $40.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.98.

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

