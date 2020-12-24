Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Shares Down 5.2%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) shares dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.00 and last traded at $24.04. Approximately 6,399,081 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 11,738,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.79.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.64) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $401.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 515.4% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 22.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

