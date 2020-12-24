SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $111.33

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $111.33 and last traded at $111.14, with a volume of 1854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPSC. Craig Hallum upped their price target on SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday. Benchmark increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. BidaskClub raised SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 103.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.33.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $79.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $5,375,947.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,387.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $1,849,653.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,053.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 42.2% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 38.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 28.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 257.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

