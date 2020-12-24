SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Receives $53.80 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.60.

SPXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SPX from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of SPX stock opened at $53.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. SPX has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $56.90.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. SPX had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $363.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SPX will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX news, VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $7,237,973.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPX by 27.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 285,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after buying an additional 61,274 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPX during the second quarter worth $271,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 15.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPX by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

