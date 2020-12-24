SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.34% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “SPX Corporation (NYSE: SPXC) is, along with its subsidiaries, a diversified, global supplier of infrastructure equipment with scalable growth platforms in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), detection and measurement, and engineered solutions. HVAC solutions offered include cooling towers, residential and commercial boilers and comfort heating products. The detection and measurement products encompass underground locators and inspection equipment, fare collection systems, communication technologies and specialty lighting. Within the engineered solutions platform, SPX Corporation is a leading manufacturer of medium and large electrical transformers, as well as cooling towers and heat exchangers for industrial applications. With operations in 15 countries and approximately $1.5 billion in annual revenue, SPX offers a wide array of highly engineered products with strong brands. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, SPX Corporation employs approximately 5,000 people worldwide. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of SPX from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of SPX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.60.

SPX stock opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.16. SPX has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. SPX had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $363.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPX will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPX news, VP Scott William Sproule sold 167,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $7,237,973.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

