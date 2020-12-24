Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Barrett Business Services worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,379,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1,928.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 69,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 224,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after purchasing an additional 50,228 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 113.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 80,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Institutional investors own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

BBSI stock opened at $70.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.47. The stock has a market cap of $539.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.48. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.14%.

In other Barrett Business Services news, CEO Gary Kramer bought 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $100,880.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,050.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jon L. Justesen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $70,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,522.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BBSI has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.