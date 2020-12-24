Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $488,000 Stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.12% of American Vanguard worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 7.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 17.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 285.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 7.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 63.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard stock opened at $15.60 on Thursday. American Vanguard Co. has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.49 million, a P/E ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.10.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $117.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.10 million. Research analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In related news, insider Johann Venter sold 2,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $38,332.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,951 shares in the company, valued at $659,050.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Hendrix sold 5,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $82,773.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,209.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

