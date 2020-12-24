Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $523,000 Holdings in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,495 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Redwood Trust were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 59.9% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth $1,228,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Redwood Trust during the second quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $8.93 on Thursday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $18.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 11.32. The company has a market cap of $999.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Redwood Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Multifamily Investments, and Third-Party Residential Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

