Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $501,000 in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Cardtronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 236.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 143.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Cardtronics by 186.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardtronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Cardtronics from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barrington Research cut shares of Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Gabelli cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CATM opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22 and a beta of 1.81. Cardtronics plc has a twelve month low of $15.71 and a twelve month high of $47.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.62 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardtronics plc will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

