Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 15,574 Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 119,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 0.6% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 53,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% in the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 87.1% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 54.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 2,129,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,946,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ati Investment Parent, Llc sold 47,625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,047,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,098.15 and a beta of 1.29. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.57 and a 12 month high of $45.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

BAM has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

