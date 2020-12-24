Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 4,588 China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBPO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,588 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in China Biologic Products by 26.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the second quarter worth $307,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 20.2% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of China Biologic Products by 20.4% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Biologic Products during the second quarter worth $552,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBPO opened at $117.83 on Thursday. China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.91 and a 12-month high of $119.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.91.

China Biologic Products (NASDAQ:CBPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. China Biologic Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $138.54 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBPO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered China Biologic Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

China Biologic Products Company Profile

China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of human plasma-based biopharmaceutical products to hospitals and inoculation centers in the People's Republic of China. It offers human albumin for treating shock caused by blood loss trauma or burn; raised intracranial pressure caused by hydrocephalus or trauma; oedema or ascites caused by hepatocirrhosis and nephropathy; and neonatal hyperbilirubinemia, as well as for the prevention and treatment of low-density-lipoproteinemia.

