STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $123.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will announce sales of $123.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.10 million and the highest is $123.98 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $111.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year sales of $476.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $475.60 million to $477.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $532.71 million, with estimates ranging from $521.03 million to $542.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover STAG Industrial.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

STAG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded STAG Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

STAG traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $30.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,697. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 78.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,304,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $624,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,397 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,765,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,778,000 after acquiring an additional 650,209 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 465.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 568,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,354,000 after buying an additional 468,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 668,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after acquiring an additional 353,820 shares in the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.