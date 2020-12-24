Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L) (LON:SLI) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $56.21

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L) (LON:SLI) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.21 and traded as low as $54.66. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L) shares last traded at $55.50, with a volume of 838,221 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 58.04 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 56.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.51. The company has a market cap of £227.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.81%.

Standard Life Investments Property Income Trust (SLI.L) Company Profile (LON:SLI)

Standard Life Investments is a leading asset manager with an expanding global reach. Our wide range of investment solutions is backed by our distinctive Focus on Change investment philosophy, disciplined risk management and shared commitment to a culture of investment excellence. As active managers, we place significant emphasis on rigorous research and a strong collaborative ethos.

