Stansberry Asset Management LLC Has $5.66 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 307.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,887 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.9% of Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Stansberry Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 395.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Apple by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after acquiring an additional 413,385 shares in the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Apple to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Apple to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.35.

Apple stock opened at $130.96 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $137.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

