State Street Corp Acquires 51,661 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,661 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.53% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 115.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,902,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,289 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 425,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 15,344 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 668.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 85,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 53.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLYM. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plymouth Industrial REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of PLYM opened at $14.67 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.80).

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.