State Street Corp Has $3.22 Million Position in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.87% of LifeVantage worth $3,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 315.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LifeVantage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in LifeVantage by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in LifeVantage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in LifeVantage by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $9.76 on Thursday. LifeVantage Co. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $17.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $139.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.42.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. LifeVantage had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 45.39%. The business had revenue of $54.83 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

