State Street Corp Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,235 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Lawson Products were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

LAWS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Lawson Products from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

LAWS opened at $52.56 on Thursday. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.94. The stock has a market cap of $474.62 million, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.37). Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $90.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shane Mccarthy sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $89,525.68. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

