State Street Corp Purchases 44,899 Shares of Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,899 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Repro Med Systems were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRMD. Horton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,350,000. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,639,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,323,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,769,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 119,525 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRMD shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Repro Med Systems from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repro Med Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Shares of KRMD stock opened at $6.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $280.36 million, a P/E ratio of -638.00 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 6.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman R John Fletcher bought 21,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $94,312.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,050 shares in the company, valued at $224,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 53,552 shares of company stock valued at $263,923. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

