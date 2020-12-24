State Street Corp Sells 715 Shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.75% of ACNB worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACNB by 9.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ACNB by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in ACNB by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ACNB by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ACNB by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACNB stock opened at $25.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.26. The company has a market cap of $220.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.13. ACNB Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.45%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th.

In other ACNB news, Director David L. Sites bought 1,936 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.58 per share, with a total value of $39,842.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,100.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,053 shares of company stock worth $65,857. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ACNB. ValuEngine upgraded ACNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded ACNB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

ACNB Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

