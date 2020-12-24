Stellar Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.58 Billion (XLM)

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 24th. Stellar has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion and $1.58 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stellar has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Stellar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000657 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00137797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00022163 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.25 or 0.00676708 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.54 or 0.00152952 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00374861 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00008316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00098365 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar (XLM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,578 coins and its circulating supply is 21,867,981,582 coins. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stellar is www.stellar.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stellar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stellar using one of the exchanges listed above.

