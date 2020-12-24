Stellar (XLM) Trading 15.7% Lower This Week

Stellar (CURRENCY:XLM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. Over the last week, Stellar has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. Stellar has a total market cap of $3.44 billion and approximately $1.38 billion worth of Stellar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stellar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000670 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00137490 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021613 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.61 or 0.00688767 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00181466 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00373252 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00008638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00064382 BTC.

Stellar Coin Profile

Stellar uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 31st, 2014. Stellar’s total supply is 50,001,803,578 coins and its circulating supply is 21,867,980,891 coins. Stellar’s official website is www.stellar.org. The official message board for Stellar is stellarcommunity.org. Stellar’s official Twitter account is @stellarorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Stellar is /r/stellar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stellar Coin Trading

Stellar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stellar directly using U.S. dollars.

