Stephens Boosts Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Price Target to $52.00

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Stephens from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on RCII. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of RCII opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $11.69 and a twelve month high of $41.42.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $712.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.98 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $133,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth $206,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

