Sterling Energy plc (SEY.L) (LON:SEY) Shares Gap Down to $10.60

Sterling Energy plc (SEY.L) (LON:SEY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.60, but opened at $10.04. Sterling Energy plc (SEY.L) shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 913 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £20.02 million and a P/E ratio of -11.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 11.76. The company has a quick ratio of 159.29, a current ratio of 159.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Sterling Energy plc (SEY.L) Company Profile (LON:SEY)

Sterling Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa and the Middle East. It is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The company holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

