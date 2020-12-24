Steven Broz Sells 3,291 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Steven Broz sold 3,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $319,391.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,314.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Broz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of The Progressive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $311,094.00.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of The Progressive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $317,414.64.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of The Progressive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $310,896.48.

NYSE PGR opened at $97.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Progressive from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

