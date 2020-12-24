Steven M. Paul Sells 15,000 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Stock

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $2,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

ALNY opened at $138.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.93. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $167.33.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.50) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALNY. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

