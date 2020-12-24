Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.38

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and traded as low as $6.23. Stingray Group shares last traded at $6.27, with a volume of 56,399 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stingray Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Stingray Group from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.63. The company has a market cap of C$459.79 million and a PE ratio of 25.49.

Stingray Group Company Profile (TSE:RAY.A)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Featured Story: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.