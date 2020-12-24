Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SFIX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.52.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.03 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $72.24.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 16.07% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven P. Anderson sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $10,279,500.00. Also, President Elizabeth Spaulding sold 12,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $498,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 291,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,649,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 735,191 shares of company stock valued at $26,741,598 over the last 90 days. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at $18,321,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at $16,305,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stitch Fix by 15.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,732,000 after acquiring an additional 530,313 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter valued at $12,488,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at $12,744,000. 51.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

