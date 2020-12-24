STK Reaches One Day Volume of $20,694.00 (STK)

STK (CURRENCY:STK) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 24th. In the last seven days, STK has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. STK has a market cap of $341,403.09 and approximately $20,694.00 worth of STK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STK token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STK Profile

STK is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. STK’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,414,782 tokens. The official website for STK is stktoken.com. The official message board for STK is medium.com/@STKtoken. STK’s official Twitter account is @STKtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STK is /r/STKToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling STK

