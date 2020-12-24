Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Despegar.com Call Options (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 4,339 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 7,254% compared to the typical daily volume of 59 call options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DESP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Despegar.com from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 46.7% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 5.1% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 128,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Despegar.com by 4.9% during the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 196,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DESP opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $845.53 million, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. Despegar.com has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 43.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Despegar.com will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Air; and Packages, Hotels and Other Travel Products. It offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products through its marketplace under the Despegar and Decolar brands.

