Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Stolt-Nielsen (OTCMKTS:SOIEF) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of Stolt-Nielsen stock opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50. Stolt-Nielsen has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.56.

About Stolt-Nielsen

Stolt-Nielsen Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation, storage, and distribution solutions for chemicals and other bulk-liquid products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Tankers, Tank Containers, Terminals, and Stolt Sea Farm. It transports, stores, and distributes bulk-liquid chemicals, edible oils, acids, petroleum products, and other specialty liquids.

