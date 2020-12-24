Stratis Trading Down 15.8% This Week (STRAX)

Stratis (CURRENCY:STRAX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 24th. One Stratis coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002072 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. Stratis has a market cap of $48.78 million and $2.54 million worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002036 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000322 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000409 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00025164 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Stratis Coin Profile

Stratis (STRAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 100,074,480 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is /r/Stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratistalk.org. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

Stratis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

