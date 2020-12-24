Streamr DATAcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $27.29 Million (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Mercatox, IDEX and Gate.io. Over the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $51.76 million and $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00137140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.76 or 0.00674913 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00152101 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $87.28 or 0.00373390 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00062712 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00095344 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com. The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com.

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Radar Relay, IDEX, Gate.io, Mercatox, Coinone, BitForex, Ethfinex, Binance, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

