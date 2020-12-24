Strs Ohio Acquires 5,111 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 6.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 0.8% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 94,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 2.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 36,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 29.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

IVZ opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.51. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $19.01.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 24.31%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

