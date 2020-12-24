Strs Ohio Sells 1,100 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FELE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,599,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,265,000 after acquiring an additional 191,717 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,724,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 619.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 165,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after acquiring an additional 142,556 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 360.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 179,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 140,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,997,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

In other news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $93,703.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,585. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on FELE. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Franklin Electric stock opened at $69.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average is $59.79. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $72.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.59 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.16%. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.