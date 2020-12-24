Strs Ohio Sells 1,491 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,491 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 17.0% during the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 195,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 28,524 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the third quarter worth about $5,912,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 702.9% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 204,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

TOL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $36.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Raymond James raised Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

Toll Brothers stock opened at $45.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 6.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.28 and a 1 year high of $50.42.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.92%.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $480,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,617.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.