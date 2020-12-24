Strs Ohio Sells 688 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after acquiring an additional 451,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 2,467.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,709,000 after purchasing an additional 237,647 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,060,000 after purchasing an additional 127,684 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,176,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in The Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAM opened at $1,024.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.92 and a beta of 1.00. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $290.02 and a 1-year high of $1,092.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $950.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $825.99.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $1.27. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $815.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,015.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $835.00 to $996.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $863.45.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,029.21, for a total transaction of $8,748,285.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia A. Fisher sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $987.09, for a total transaction of $293,165.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 647 shares in the company, valued at $638,647.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,782 shares of company stock worth $72,541,380 over the last three months. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach, Wild Leaf, and Tura brand names.

