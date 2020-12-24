Strs Ohio Takes Position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 36,781 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 12.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 261,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after buying an additional 29,592 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 11.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 215,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,363,000 after purchasing an additional 22,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 29.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 26,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in United States Cellular by 55.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 109,326 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 38,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USM stock opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.46. United States Cellular Co. has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.70.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.67 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services. It also provides machine to machine solutions and software applications in the areas of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management; wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers; and accessories comprising cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards.

