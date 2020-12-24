Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.25

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.25 and traded as low as $10.02. Subaru shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 24,623 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Subaru had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Subaru Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Subaru stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

About Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

