Substratum Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Substratum token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $435,990.75 and $2,530.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00046695 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.54 or 0.00341619 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00031566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00016919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004296 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net. The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Substratum Token Trading

Substratum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

