Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) was down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 86,554,344 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 61,142,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SNDL shares. ValuEngine raised Sundial Growers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Sundial Growers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $334.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.87.

Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Sundial Growers had a negative return on equity of 179.71% and a negative net margin of 362.49%. The business had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Sundial Growers by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 326,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 183,619 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sundial Growers by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 19,239 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Sundial Growers by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 227,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 109,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Sundial Growers Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Sundial Growers Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands.

