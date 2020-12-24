Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) Insider Sells $1,546,865.52 in Stock

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) insider Salvo John T. Santo sold 32,146 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.12, for a total value of $1,546,865.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,269,598.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $47.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.89. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $48.74.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOVA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth $1,449,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 641.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 78,450 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ratan Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth $867,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

