Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Sells $16,779,260.16 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO David Bywater sold 263,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $16,779,260.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,241 shares in the company, valued at $22,126,196.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Bywater also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, David Bywater sold 148,288 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $10,380,160.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, David Bywater sold 73,445 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $4,127,609.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, David Bywater sold 27,867 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,419.00.

On Monday, November 9th, David Bywater sold 327,732 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $19,237,868.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $69.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6,980.02 and a beta of 1.75. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $82.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $209.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.38 million. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on RUN. ValuEngine lowered Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,443 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 3rd quarter valued at about $385,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,277 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

