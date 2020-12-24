Super Zero (SERO) Reaches Market Cap of $25.00 Million

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 24th. During the last seven days, Super Zero has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Super Zero has a total market capitalization of $25.00 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges including BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00005642 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00050691 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002491 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000047 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00020115 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004539 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003581 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Super Zero Profile

Super Zero (CRYPTO:SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash.

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

