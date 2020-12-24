SushiSwap Trading 1.8% Higher This Week (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 24th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $457.54 million and $275.63 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $2.67 or 0.00011306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00048263 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000245 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $80.77 or 0.00342242 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00031480 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00016812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap (CRYPTO:SUSHI) is a token. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 171,481,519 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

SushiSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

