Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L) (LON:SUH) Insider Graham Scott Miller Purchases 27,711 Shares

Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L) (LON:SUH) insider Graham Scott Miller purchased 27,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £4,987.98 ($6,516.83).

LON SUH opened at GBX 18.94 ($0.25) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.42. Sutton Harbour Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 13 ($0.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 25.70 ($0.34). The firm has a market cap of £21.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94.

About Sutton Harbour Group plc (SUH.L)

Sutton Harbour Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marine activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through Marine, Real Estate, Car Parking, and Regeneration segments. The company owns and operates a Marina at Sutton Harbour that provides berthing for 420 vessels; King Point Marina located in the urban regeneration area of Millbay in Plymouth; and Plymouth fish market.

