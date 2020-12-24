Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.35

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

SUZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Suzano in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Suzano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Suzano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Suzano had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Suzano in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suzano in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 18.2% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Suzano by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Suzano by 4.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suzano Company Profile (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

