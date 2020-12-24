SVB Leerink Weighs in on Centene Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink analyst S. Tanal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.63. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.53. Centene has a 52 week low of $43.96 and a 52 week high of $74.70.

In other Centene news, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $87,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $2,170,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 444,224 shares of company stock worth $30,287,907 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Centene by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,035,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,420,000 after purchasing an additional 34,771 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 125.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 255,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after buying an additional 142,111 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 31.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Centene by 3.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 152,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

