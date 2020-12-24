SwftCoin 1-Day Volume Hits $2.50 Million (SWFTC)

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. Over the last week, SwftCoin has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SwftCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, OKEx and HitBTC. SwftCoin has a market cap of $3.20 million and $2.50 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SwftCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00047540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00330300 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00031138 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00016879 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About SwftCoin

SwftCoin (CRYPTO:SWFTC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,004,999,999 tokens. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SwftCoin is www.swftcoin.com. SwftCoin’s official message board is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SwftCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SwftCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SwftCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.