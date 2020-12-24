Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (SYM.L) (LON:SYM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.15

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (SYM.L) (LON:SYM)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.15 and traded as low as $16.20. Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (SYM.L) shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 888,288 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.59. The stock has a market cap of £32.43 million and a PE ratio of -58.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.15.

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc Company Profile

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies environmental plastic additives and products in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; d2p, an antimicrobial range of technology a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, odour, and fire; and d2t, an anti-counterfeiting system.

